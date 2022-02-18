Jabalpur: BRC posted in Narsinghpur caught taking bribe of Rs 15000

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): BRC posted in Narsinghpur has been caught red handed by the EOW team taking a bribe of Rs 15,000.

According to the information received, a bribe of twenty five thousand rupees was demanded from the applicant Mohammad Hussain Pathan by the appellant BRC Narsinghpur Hari Om Pathak for recommending the new recognition of Atal Anjuman School run by the applicant Hussain Pathan.

Hari Om took ten thousand rupees on 15th February. While receiving the remaining amount of fifteen thousand rupees, he was caught red handed by the team of EOW from Narsinghpur today.

The entire action was taken by the team of EOW Jabalpur, which included Deputy Superintendent of Police Manjit Singh, Investigative Inspector Mukesh Khampariya, Inspector Laxmi Yadav, Inspector Swaranjit Singh Dhami, Inspector Prerna Pandey, Inspector Shashikala Maskule, Sub-Inspector Kirti Shukla, Sub-Inspector Vishakha Tiwari.

Friday, February 18, 2022