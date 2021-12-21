Jabalpur: BJP leaders have turned laws of land into joke, says Vivek Tankh

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP leaders have turned the laws of the land into a joke, said Congress leader and senior advocate Vivek Tankha in Jabalpur on Tuesday.

Tankha said that BJP leaders were blaming him for the Supreme Court’s decision on OBC reservation in Panchayat elections.

“Truth is that the government has failed to produce the facts before the apex court. This is the reason why the court has stayed reservation for OBCs in the Panchayat poll,” Tankha said.

He added that he would file a defamation suit against the BJP leaders on January 3.

“Congress party had given 25% reservations to OBCs in 1994. But, the BJP is spreading illusions among people,” he said, adding that the state government is conducting Panchayat elections as per rotation of reservation and delimitation done in 2014, which is unconstitutional.

