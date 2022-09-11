Jabalpur: Bishop misappropriated Rs 1,000 crore, Church Union Founder Mission Trustees write to PM Modi

Jabalpur: EOW team at Bishop's premises | File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Fresh allegation has been raised against the Bishop of Church of North India, Jabalpur Diocese, PC Singh by the CNI origin UCNI Church Union Founder Mission Trustees who said that the bishop misappropriated funds worth Rs 1,000 crore. The letter has been sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking to get the matter probed by ED and CBI, informed officials on Sunday.

On September 8, EOW sleuths had conducted raid at the house of the Bishop PC Singh and had found huge amount of cash and other luxury items.

Officials informed that a meeting was called on Friday by the moderator Synod, Church of North India, DG Bhambal. At the meeting, a proposal was unanimously passed to suspend Bishop PC Singh for his illegal activities. The action is needed to safeguard the religious work and properties of CNI origin UCNI.

The authorities added that a similar meeting was also called on July 31 by the Synod council (general body meeting) of Church of North India Trust Association and a proposal was passed to suspend the bishop.

In the letter to PM, it is mentioned that PC Singh and his subordinates have connection with gangsters who executed fake transfer deed of properties of CNI origin UCNI and also violated FCRA rules and misappropriated more than Rs 1,000 crore, which have been invested abroad.

The letter has also been sent to chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, CMs of Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra.