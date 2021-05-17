Jabalpur: 30 year-old man slits throat in Covid suspect ward hours before he tested negative, dies

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): A 30-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by slitting his throat at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College in Jabalpur late on Sunday night. The family members of the deceased, who was admitted at Covid-19 suspect ward, claimed that he was murdered.

The deceased identified as Ganesh Singh was admitted to the medical college on May 14. His Covid test report came negative in wee hours on Monday, sources said.

Ganesh, a resident of village Mudia in Patan tehsil in Jabalpur district, had high fever. He was taken to a nearby government hospital from where he was referred to Jabalpur medical college hospital on May 14.

Police sources said Ganesh tested corona negative as his report was released in wee hours on Monday.

He, late on Sunday night, slit his throat with a knife put near his bed to cut fruits. He later ran through the Covid ward shouting for help to save him. By the time doctors reached, Ganesh had died.

On getting information, a police team from Garha police station (Jabalpur district) reached the spot and registered a case after preliminary investigation.

Accusing the doctors and hospital management, family members told journalists that Ganesh was murdered. “On May 15, he had called me and requested to shift him to another hospital, as behaviour of doctors and hospital staff was not good,” said Ganesh’s elder brother Madan Singh.

Talking to journalists, Garha police station incharge Rakesh Tiwari said a case has been registered and investigation is on. “We have yet to record statement of family members. Whatever they will say will be included in the investigation, Tiwari said.