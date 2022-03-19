Jabalpur: 19-year-old youth, 20-year-old girl commit suicide by jumping before train

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 19-year-old youth and a 20-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide by jumping beffore a train on the Katni-Jabalpur track near Madai village, Jabalpur on Friday, the police said.

The youth was identified as Sadan Gond and his identification was confirmed by his brother Udai Bhan Gond.

On the other hand, the police did not reveal the identity of the girl. According to reports, the girl was a resident of the same village as the youth.

On getting the information about the incident, Sihora police rushed to the spot and sent the body for post mortem.

The police said that in the preliminary investigation, it came to fore that the girl was a distant relative of the youth. There was love between them and they wanted to get married. But as they belong to the same village, the family members were not ready for their marriage. After that both of them had committed suicide.

Police station in charge Girish Dhurve said that no suicide note was recovered from the spot. A case was established into the matter and a probe was on. Action would be taken after the investigation, Durve added.

