Bhopal

Updated on: Sunday, March 06, 2022, 05:31 PM IST

Jabalpur: 1 person killed, another injured after being run over by tractor

FP News Service
Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): One person was killed and another injured seriously on Sunday after being run over by a tractor driven by a man who allegedly had a dispute with one of them over a drain construction work in Jabalpur district, police said.

The police were investigating whether it was an accident or an intentional act of the tractor driver, Belkheda police station in-charge Vijay Ambhore said.

The incident took place when the victims - Kishan Gond (42) and Laxman Lodhi - were sitting near a house in Keolari village, some 50 km from district headquarters. The tractor was driven by Pavnendra Lodhi, who was having a dispute with his brother Laxman Lodhi over a drain construction near the house, the official said.

The tractor also damaged a wall of the house, though no one was present inside at that time, he said.

Gond died on the spot, while Laxman Lodhi was seriously injured and admitted to a government hospital, the official said.

Some villagers later caught hold of Pavnendra Lodhi and handed him over to the police, he added.

