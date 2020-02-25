It’s for the people, so public domain is the right place: Ex-Babus criticise presentation of Bhopal master plan at minister’s residence

BHOPAL: Presentation of the City Master plan draft at the residence of cabinet minister has come under sharp criticism with former bureaucrats saying that the draft should be put first in public domain to seek their opinion.

While an ex-chief secretary termed it an attempt to satisfy ego of VIPs, a former collector cautioned against making it a regular practice.

On Monday, a presentation of the city master plan (CMP) draft was made at the residence of minister for minority welfare Arif Aqueel. Presenting master plan draft at the residence of elected public representative should not become a practice as it is for the people and so should be take to public domain and duly explained, said ex- bureaucrats. It is people who would come up with the suggestions and objections, said the retired officers adding that the public views should be duly considered before incorporating them in the master plan final draft.

Former Chief secretary SC Behar said, “Presenting the master plan before ministers, MLAs at their residences is nothing but an endevour to satisfy the ego of the elected public representative. It is complete wastage of time and energy. It is better to present the master plan at public platform instead of presenting at residence of VIPs as it will develop VIP culture in the state and it is not justified from any angle. Master plan is draft and public have to respond. Reaction of handful of VIPs does not serve any purpose.”

Nirmala Buch FORMER chief secretary said, “Master plan happens to be for public and so the officials should take it to people, explain it and once the public understand it, they will give their suggestions and point what the master plan lacks. Public will not submit their suggestion and raise objection until the master plan is explained to them. The onus lies on officials to properly explain the master plan to people before its execution. Presentation of draft at bungalows of ministers and MLAs does not serve any purpose.”

KS Sharma former chief secretary said, “Rightly, the master plan should be presented before public as it is made for them. Its presentation at VIPs’ residence fails the objective as ultimately it is public who will be affected once the master plan is executed. Secondly, the master plan should focus mainly on land use and ensure that congested areas do not become more overcrowded after its execution. All these concerns need to be addressed in the master plan.”

Moti Singh, Former Bhopal collector, said, “Definitely, master plan is for the public and it should be taken to public domain for suggestions and objections. After due consideration, weighting the pros and cons, these suggestions and objections should be incorporated in the final draft of the master plan. Ministers have privilege to see presentation at their residences but this should not become a regular practice. Now it is to be seen through which mode it is taken to public.”