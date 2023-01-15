e-Paper Get App
ITF Women’s Tennis Tournament 2023: MP’s first women ITF tourney begins today

Sunday, January 15, 2023
Representative Image |
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal is all set to witness India’s highest-ranked tennis players compete against the world’s top-class athletes as the city will host its first-ever women’s ITF (International Tennis Federation) tournament at Arera Club from January 16 to 22.

India’s number one and two, Karman Kaur Thandi (world rank 264) and Ankita Raina (world rank 284), will compete for the win.

According to an official announcement, 13 countries have confirmed their participation. Players that are going to take part in the tournament are Nigina Abduraimova of Uzbekistan (World Rank 170), Joanne Zuger (World Rank 188) from Switzerland, and Carole Monnet (World Rank 208) from France.

Players started arriving on January 12 to familiarise themselves with the local conditions. Extensive preparations are being made to ensure the tournament runs smoothly.

