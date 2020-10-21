'Item' Remark: MP Congress leader Manak Agarwal seeks apology from Kamal Nath, NCW head Rekha Sharma calls him 'Villain'

MPCC president Kamal Nath’s ‘item’ remark against minister for women and child development department, Imarti Devi, is hounding him.

A senior Congress leader Manak Agarwal has opened a front against Nath in connection with the remark.

Agarwal said on Wednesday that immediately after Rahul Gandhi’s objection to the remark, Nath should have tendered an apology.

Such language as Nath has used against a woman is inappropriate, Agarwal said, adding that, Rahul Gandhi is the most important of all the leaders in the Congress.

Therefore, after Rahul’s criticism of Nath’s remark, the MPCC president should have apologised.

The Congress has lost power in MP only because of Nath who has not given any importance to those who have worked tirelessly for the party for 15 years, Agarwal said.

After the formation of government, Nath did not even recognize the party workers, Agarwal said, adding that, had he worked properly the Congress government would have lasted for full five years.

Nath laughed like villain after using word ‘item’: NCW head

Chairperson of the National Commission for Women Rekha Sharma expressed anger at Nath’s attempts to justify his statement against Imarti Devi.

Sharma said the way Nath had spoken at the stage where he made the ‘item’ remark indicated his mindset. The laughter of Nath after he made the remark was like that of a villain in a film.

When the remark was made, Nath and the audience were happy, Sharma said, adding that, Nath must say whether such statements should be made against women.