‘Item’ remark brings Rahul Gandhi, Kamal Nath face to face

MPCC president Kamal Nath is in a tight corner over his item remark on Minister for Women and Child Development Department, Imarti Devi.

Congress MP, Rahul Gandhi, expressed anger over Nath’s statement. At a press conference in Wayanad (Kerala) on Tuesday, Rahul said, “Kamal Nath ji is from my party but personally, I don't like the type of language that he used,”

“I don't appreciate it, regardless of who he is. It is unfortunate,” he said, adding that, he did not approve of Nath’s statement.

“It is necessary to change our attitude towards women,” he said, adding that, “women are our pride.”

None can misbehave with a woman, he said.

Rahul’s statement indicates that the Congress high command is unhappy about Nath’s statement against Imarti Devi.

What should I apologise, says Nath

Rahul Gandhi’s statement has failed to cool down MPCC president Kamal Nath. He said, “It is Rahulji’s personal opinion, or whatever may have been advised….”

Nath said, “Why should I aopologise when I did not intend to insult anyone? If anyone felt insulted, I have already expressed regret.”

Rahul must take action against Nath: Shivraj

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has sharpened his attack on Kamal Nath after Rahul Gandhi’s statement.

Mere saying that Nath has made a mistake will not do, Chouhan said.

If Rahul thinks Nath has done something wrong, he should take action against the MPCC president, and the people of the state want to know whether it is done, Chouhan said.

EC may give warning

The Election Commission has sought a report from the chief electoral officer on Nath’s statement. According to reports, CEO office has sent the video recording of the meeting in Dabra to EC.

Sources further said the commission might issue a warning to Nath against using such language.