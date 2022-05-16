It is public who vote to power, not ballot papers or EVMs, says BJP state chief VD Sharma

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Replying to PCC chief Kamal Nath questioning the use of EVMs in urban bodies’ elections, the State BJP president VD Sharma said that it is the public who vote party to power, not the ballot papers or EVM. Ultimately it is the public who vote through ballot papers and if the public is not in support, ballot paper or EVMs cannot ensure victory, said Sharma while talking to media persons.

PCC president Kamal Nath had questioned the use of EVM machines in civic body polls.

Sharma said, “Kamal Nath knows that neither the public are with Congress nor he has a political base in Madhya Pradesh. So Nath has again raised the issue of ballot papers in the local body polls. If the public is not with Congress, ballot papers will not serve the purpose of the party.”

“BJP will win upcoming local bodies polls in MP handsomely”: The BJP is confident of performing well in the upcoming local bodies elections in Madhya Pradesh by highlighting the performances of the state government and the Centre, said Sharma.

The MP government has filed a petition for modification of the May 10 order of the Supreme Court directing the state election commission to notify the programme for local bodies polls within two weeks. The petition will come up for hearing on Tuesday.

"By honouring whatever decision the apex court will give on the issue of OBC reservation in local bodies elections, the state BJP's core committee has decided to contest the upcoming local bodies polls with full might by highlighting the performance of the BJP governments at the Centre and here," Sharma told reporters.

The party's core committee, including Sharma, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Jyotiraditya Scindia, attended the meeting to discuss the upcoming local bodies polls.

He said the BJP will score a thumping victory in the upcoming local bodies polls.

Published on: Monday, May 16, 2022, 11:43 PM IST