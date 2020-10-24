It is Congressman who is calling Kamal Nath 'industrialist', says Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Allegations and counter-allegations between Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and MPCC president Kamal Nath over industrialist remark are on.

Chouhan said on Saturday that Kamal Nath had called him a ‘liar’ for describing him as an industrialist. But his own party leader has called him number two industrialist in the country, Chouhan said. Nath should seek an explanation from his party leader concerned, Chouhan said.

At a public meeting, Congress leader Dinesh Gurjar referred to Nath as the number two industrialist in the country and called Chouhan as a man from bare and hungry family.

Now, both the leaders have locked horns over the issue. Chouhan alleged that Nath did nothing for the state. After that statement of Chouhan, Nath said he had no industry in the country.