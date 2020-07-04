'It is Chambal Progress Way, not Express Way': CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan discusses with union minister Nitin Gadkari

BHOPAL: It is Chambal Progress Way not Chambal Express Way now for which Rs 781 crore have been sanctioned. This was stated by chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan while holding discussions with union minister for transport Nitin Gadkari on the subject through video conferencing on Saturday. Chouhan said that with the construction of Chambal Express Way, the rough terrain and backward area of the state will develop as an industrial area.

He said it is state government’s dream project. There is a provision to provide only 50 per cent of the land free of cost under Bharatmala project. The state government is providing 100 percent land worth Rs 421 crore free of cost to complete the project.

Besides, state government has provided financial assistance of Rs 330 crore in the form of royalty of soil and murram and will also bear the expenditure of Rs 30 crore to be incurred on permission of forest land. Thus, the state government will provide total financial assistance of Rs 781 crore.