Issue of water shortage raised through play in Bhopal

BHOPAL: A Hindi play ‘Samasya Vikat - Khadi Nikat’ was staged at Shaheed Bhawan on Thursday.

Directed by Manurika Vishwakarma, the play highlighted the water shortage. It also talked about the side effects of excessive use of plastic on public life.

The play is written by Vishwnath Patel who is guest faculty and former student of MP School of Drama (MPSD). It was presented by housewives including Soni Singh, Megha Saxena, Sangeeta Porwal, Harshika Saxena, Kavita Shrivastava, Shalni Adlakha, Priyanka Chauhan, Radhika Raguvanshi, Divya Sengar Sharma, Manurika Vishwakarma and Tanya Adlekha. They performed for the first time on stage.

Director of MPSD, Alok Chatterjee was chief guest while additional SP Shradha Joshi and senior journalist Girija Shankar were guest of honour.