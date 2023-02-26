ISSF World Cup: Indoor final shooting range worth Rs 25 crore gets ready

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The under-construction final shooting range is going to be completed by the first week of next month. It is getting ready for International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup 2023, an event that was held only in Delhi till now. This time, it’ll be organised in Bhopal from March 20 -31 at Madhya Pradesh State Shooting Academy, Barkheda.

The government is investing approximately Rs 25 crore to construct Asia's best equipped and India's first indoor final shooting range. The range will have an area of 80 x 35 square metres. There are three shooting ranges: 50 metres, 25 metres, and 10 metres. The workers are working day and night to complete the structure before the tournament.

Madhya Pradesh State Shooting Academy had everything that was required for the qualification rounds of World Cup. The only thing missing was the final range for medal rounds. One of the mandates for organising an ISSF world cup is to have a final shooting range in the stadium. Final ranges are multi-functional ranges where all competitions are played at the same time.

Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar is the only player from Madhya Pradesh in Indian contingent who will take part in medal events at ISSF World Cup. MP’s Ashi Chouksey is taking part in a recovery point objective event, which is a non-medalled event.

The shooting preparatory camp for ISSF World Cup in Bhopal will be held from March 10-19.

Indoor final shooting range: Salient features

Budget

Rs 20-25 crore

Size

80 x 30 square metre

Building type

Multi-functional

Target ranges

10-metre, 25- metre, 50-metre

Standard

International

Equipment

Technologically advanced with latest machinery systems

Scoring system

Latest scoring machinery of international brand

Target system

Automatic target system