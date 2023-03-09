ISSF World Cup: 325 shooters from 33 countries will vie for medals in Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Around 325 elite shooters along with 75 officials from 33 countries will participate in the upcoming International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup, 2023 in rifle and pistol shooting. The city will host its first shooting world cup at the Madhya Pradesh State Shooting Academy, Bishan Khedi, from March 20 to 31.

The Indian contingent participating in the World Cup will arrive in Bhopal on Friday to take part in the preparatory camp for the ISSF World Cup from March 10 to 19.

The ISSF World Cup is being organised in technical collaboration with the National Rifle Federation of India (NRAI), New Delhi. Along with this, four experts from SIUS, Switzerland (SIUS is the world's leading manufacturer of electronic scoring systems for sport and military) will also come to Bhopal for technical cooperation in the World Cup.

For the championship, a final range has been constructed in the Madhya Pradesh State Shooting Academy according to prescribed standards, in which the finals of all events in rifle and pistol shooting will be held. The newly constructed indoor shooting range is India’s first. The seating arrangement for about 375 spectators has been made in the final rows.