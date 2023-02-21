ISSF World Cup 2023 Cairo: Shooters Aishwary, Ashi, Harshit make it to Indian squad

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Three shooters from Madhya Pradesh State Shooting Academy made it to Indian squad for International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup 2023 being held in Cairo, Egypt. It began on February 17 and will end on February 24.

Madhya Pradesh shooters Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Harshit Binjwa and Ashi Chouksey are part of 34-member Indian contingent for ISSF World Cup Rifle/Pistol.

In Cairo, 340 shooters from 42 countries are competing for 30 medals in individual and team events. Cairo will host ISSF World Cup.

Former youth world champion shooter and Olympian Aishwary from Madhya Pradesh is counted among the strongest contenders in the 50-metre rifle 3P (three positions) event at ISSF World Cup. Aishwary had won four gold medals in previous editions of ISSF world cups. Recently, he won a gold medal at the ISSF World Cup held in Changwon, South Korea.

Live streaming of the ISSF World Cup 2023 in Cairo will be available on ISSF’s YouTube channel. Only finals will be streamed live. There will be no live telecast of event on any TV channel in India.