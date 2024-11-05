 ISIS Member Assaulted By Mentally Challenged In Bhopal Central Jail; Both Are Patients Of Schizophrenia
SP Jail, Rakesh informed that both the jailbirds are kept in the mental rehabilitation ward, separate from other jail inmates, because they can harm to other inmates.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, November 05, 2024, 11:23 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A mentally challenged man attacked another inmate, who has links with ISIS, in the Bhopal Central Jail said officials on Tuesday. Both men are patients who suffer from schizophrenia.

The accused Shahid Khan was arrested from Jabalpur for having alleged links with ISIS by NIA in 2023. According to jail administration he suffers from schizophrenia. The other accused Rajesh, has two murder charges against him. Earlier, he was jailed for killing a man. Later, in the Begamganj jail he had killed a jail inmate by hitting him with filled water bucket, some 10 years ago.

SP Jail, Rakesh informed that both the jailbirds are kept in the mental rehabilitation ward, separate from other jail inmates, because they can harm to other inmates. On Tuesday morning, like normal days, Rajesh was freed to carry out his natural chores and was guarded by four other jail inmates. He returned to his ward and was changing cloths, when he suddenly ran towards Shahid and attacked him with his tumbler, he said.

He added that in the attack Shahid got injuries on his head, the matter was reported to the senior officers. On the instructions of the officers, the injured Shahid was taken to Hamidia hospital. The doctors carried out a CT scan and gave stitches on his head. Later he was discharged and sent back to jail. He also added that the Gandhi Nagar police have registered the case against Rajesh for the assault.

The schizophrenia…

A person can sometimes be associated with aggressive or violent behaviour and he or she can attack another person in an aggressive manner.

