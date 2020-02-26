Bhopal: The people in the capital city took out a rally on Wednesday evening from Rangmahal Square to Governor’s House against the worst riots witnessed by Delhi in decades.
The members of Madhya Pradesh Democratic Rights Forum led the demonstration.
The demonstrators handed over a memorandum, in the name of the Governor, that demanded that Bharataiya Janata Party leader Kapil Mishra be named as the chief culprit of the Delhi riots.
Sachin Srivastava, a member of the MPDRF, told Free Press that all those political leaders who have made controversial statements must be booked. They have fuelled the violence in national capital and nurtured it, he added.
A college student, Ikra, said the violence in the national capital has spread unrest across the country.
‘We, the people of India’ have gathered against those who are in power to let them know that everybody is ‘ours’, she said.
The demonstrators raised the slogans against CAA, NRC and NPR. They said the government is entitled to protect all the spots across the country where people are staging silent protests.
Seema Kurup, another member of MPDRF, said we are witnessing clashes, arson, stone-pelting, shooting and the list goes on, adding that is this the new India we were asked to dream of.
She said trhe BJP is misusing its power and aggravating the violence. Such leaders and party workers must be booked under the National Security Act, she added.
Another girl said that the rioters have made it impossible to voice our concerns. She said the police might blow tear gas on them, but the people who stood there for a cause suffered too.
She was returning from her tuition class when she saw the demonstration and decided to join it, she added.
The marchers also urged the government to provide financial aid to the riot victims and make arrangements to give them free treatment.
Funds for NPR is misuse of the taxpayers’ money
The protestors have demanded that the government should take back the budget they allotted for NPR. The government has allocated Rs 8,754 crore for Census 2021, combining it with the NPR. There is an extra provision of Rs 3,941 only for the execution of NPR. The protestors demanded that this amount should be suspended at the earliest. The memorandum said that this amount is the misuse of the taxpayers’ money.
