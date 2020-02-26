Is this the new India we were asked to dream of!

Bhopal: The people in the capital city took out a rally on Wednesday evening from Rangmahal Square to Governor’s House against the worst riots witnessed by Delhi in decades.

The members of Madhya Pradesh Democratic Rights Forum led the demonstration.

The demonstrators handed over a memorandum, in the name of the Governor, that demanded that Bharataiya Janata Party leader Kapil Mishra be named as the chief culprit of the Delhi riots.

Sachin Srivastava, a member of the MPDRF, told Free Press that all those political leaders who have made controversial statements must be booked. They have fuelled the violence in national capital and nurtured it, he added.

A college student, Ikra, said the violence in the national capital has spread unrest across the country.

‘We, the people of India’ have gathered against those who are in power to let them know that everybody is ‘ours’, she said.