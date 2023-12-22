Is Govt Committed To Continue Ladli Behna: Oppn

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Opposition tried to put the government in dock over the Ladli Behna scheme, rising debt, education and health in the Assembly while speaking during discussion on motion of thanks on the Governor’s address to the House on Thursday.

The Congress legislators wanted to know from the government if the government was committed to continue the Ladli Behna Scheme as the Governor’s speech on Wednesday had no mention of it. The opposition also cornered the government over the state's rising debt which has skyrocketed to around Rs 4 lakh crores and per capita debt has touched Rs 50,000 during the BJP rule. Stating that the gap between rich and poor has widened, MLA Ramnivas Rawat said that the BJP government has failed to eradicate poverty from the state as out of 8.5 crore population, 5.37 crores are still taking the free ration. He also questioned the save girl child campaign claiming 8 point decline in girl birth rate in the state.

Citing NITI Ayog survey, the Congress MLA said the state stands 17th in health sector. Pointing to the repeated mention of PM Narendra Modi in the Governor's address, the Congress MLA Bala Bachchan wanted to know if MP has become a Central-ruled state. He also wanted to know from the treasury bench why the state has failed to take the GST compensation sum of Rs 5000 crores from Centre pending for the last three years.

The Opposition also reminded the government of its promise to buy paddy at Rs 3100 per quintal. During the discussion on the Governor’s Address, as many as 31 Congress MLAs moved amendments on it.

Officials harassing people over loudspeaker norm

Attacking the government over the decision on loudspeakers at religious places, Arif Masood alleged that in the name of rule, the officials were unnecessarily harassing the concerned people. He sought clarification over the implementation of the loudspeaker norm in the light of the Supreme Court ruling.