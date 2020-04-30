Irrfan has fallen in spring, say artistes

April has really turned out to be the cruelest month. Trees are inflamed with colours. Yet, melancholy hangs in the air due to the corona pandemic.

Against this backdrop, India has lost two talented actors, Usha Ganguly and Irrfan Khan, though not because of the pandemic.

Just after the death of Ganguly due to cardiac arrest last Thursday, film actor Irrfan Khan passed away on Wednesday because of colon infection.

No sooner did the city artistes come out of the shock of Ganguly’s death than the feelings of melancholy swamped them, because Irrfan was no more.

A movie, Maqbool, in which Irrfan was in the lead role, was shot in Bhopal in 2002-03, so he was well connected with Bhopal. Despite being a great actor, Irrfan was humble, the artistes said.

Director of MP School of Drama, Alok Chatterjee told Free Press for others it might be the passing away of a film star, but for him it is a personal tragedy. He said Irrfan was his classmate at NSD, and they had been friends since 1984.

“Whenever I was in Mumbai, I visited his house, and when he was in Bhopal, he never forgot to visit mine, Alok said.

Irfan cut a swath for himself in the international cinema through hard work, he said, adding that, Irfan struggled in Mumbai for 12 years. He was an introvert, yet it was a fun to be with him, Alok said.

An actor, Govind Namdev, said, he had met Irrfan at the National School of Drama (NSD), and Irrfan, ten years junior to him, would call him elder brother.

“Irrfan sought some guidance from me about a play Oedipus Rex in which he was playing the role of Oedipus. We had an interaction over the play,” Govind said.

After that, they had left for Mumbai and worked in a movie, Right Yaa Wrong, in 2010.

Despite being a great actor, Irrfan was an epitome of humbleness, Govind said, adding that, he learnt like a student and tried to give newness to his work.

Namdev’s voice was freight with emotions when he said it was a big loss for the film industry, but a personal loss for him.

Another actor Javed Khan said that he knew Irrfan when he was trying to enter the world of stage and that they worked together in Chandrakanta, a TV serial.

It was from the serial, that their friendship grew, and it continued till Irrfan breathed his last, Javed said.

He said, “Irrfan and I were voracious readers. So we became closer.” He said though Irrfan spoke less he was passionate and popular among young and old generations. Javed said he expected the fighter Irfan would soon return to his normal self. In Islam, it is said that, a person who dies in the month of Ramzan gets a place in Heaven, Javed said.

An actor Rajeev Verma said he had met Irrfan when he and Irrfan were doing a TV serial Adhilkar for Zee 15 years ago. Rajeev said Irrfan was very different from other actors. He said Irrfan broke the image of chocolate heroes. He played positive character in a biopic, Paan Singh Tomar. Irrfan’s passing away is a great loss, said Rajeev.

Actor Anup Joshi said he had met Irfan in Bhopal during the shooting of a TV serial, Suno Kahani, in 1995. After that, he worked with Irfan in a film, Maqbool, which was shot in Bhopal in 2002-03.Anup who was the line producer in the film also played a small role in it. Irfan was in the lead role in the movie and they spent 50 days together, Anup said. He said Irrfan did not speak much, yet he was very witty. He sometimes used to go to Peer Gate in Bhopal to take tea in between the shooting, Anup said.

Painter’s tribute to Actor

An artist Raj Saini paid tribute to Irfan Khan by making his portrait in 40 minutes on an old flex, because he could not get a canvas, due to lockdown. Saini said to Free Press, “I was shocked after hearing the news in the morning and decided to make a portrait of the actor in 40 minutes.” Saini said though he could not meet Irfan he saw his 25 movies out of 50.