IRCTC to organise trip to Dubai after Holi

Representative Image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is all set to organise a trip to Dubai after Holi. The ones desirous of taking the trip will be able to make the bookings from Gwalior too.

Chief regional manager of IRCTC, Ajit Kumar Sinha, told the media that the trip to Dubai will leave from Lucknow after Holi. He added that IRCTC has come up with a plan to conduct a trip to Dubai owing to increasing demands for the same by the people. The package includes a stay of five days and four nights, and will take the tourists to spots such as Burj Khalifa, musical fountain show, desert safari, malls of Dubai, city tour to Abu Dhabi and Ferrari World.

Arrangements have been ensured to make the tourists stay at three-star hotels of Dubai. Sinha continued by saying that Indian meals will also be provided during the course of the trip. A package for two to three persons will cost Rs 85.10 thousand, while the cost for a single person would stand at Rs 1.01 lakh, he said.

Bookings for the trip can either be made online or at the IRCTC office situated in Veerangana Lakshmi Bai locality of Gwalior.

