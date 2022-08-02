Iranian couple detained in Madhya Pradesh

Representative Picture |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state police have detained a couple from Iran following a spat with a shopkeeper in the state's Vidisha district, officials said on Tuesday.

Additional Superintendent of Police Sameer Yadav told PTI that the couple arrived in India on a month-long tourist visa on June 26 and seemed to have overstayed in the country.

On Monday night, the couple, who speak Persian, got into a fight over currency with a jeweller who alleged that they tried to rob him, the police official said.

They were detained after the jeweller informed the police while the taxi driver accompanying them fled from the spot, he said.

Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra told reporters here that the couple landed in Delhi from Tehran and later travelled to Madhya Pradesh.

"Two suspected foreigners were detained from Sironj town in Vidisha district," he said, adding that police were taking the help of an interpreter to question them as the couple, who are around 50 years old, do not know Hindi or English.

Some US dollars and euros besides Iranian and Indian currency was seized from them, he added.