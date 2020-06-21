International Yoga Day 2020: MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan performs yoga with wife, sons

BHOPAL: Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan accompanied by his wife Sadhana, sons Kartikeya and Kunal Singh performed yoga at his residence on International Day of Yoga on Sunday.

In view of COVID-19, the state government had issued instructions to perform yoga at home. The central government’s theme for this year’s International Day of Yoga was, ‘Yoga at home and yoga with family.’

Chouhan said that yoga helps us to experience amazing changes in life because yoga fills a person with energy and positivity. Therefore, one should perform yoga every day and not for one day. “Yoga is the most effective means of staying free from disease and remaining healthy. This is a gift of our great seers, gurus to the whole world after years of research. Today, the whole world is attracted to yoga, to remain healthy,” he added.

Chouhan further said everyone accepts the importance of Ashtanga Yoga, which includes yama, niyam, asana, pranayama, pratyahara, dhyan, dharana, and samadhi. “There are different stages of ashtanga yoga. But we must practise yoga at least till yama, niyam, asana, and pranayama,” he added.