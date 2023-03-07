International Women’s Day: Women handle Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's security, take care of his government works

Women police officers escort CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan a day ahead of International Women’s Day on Tuesday. | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): A day ahead of International Women’s Day, the entire responsibility of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s security was handled by women police officers on Tuesday. Right from CM House to all public programmes, the women cops took care of the CHouhan’s security.

Likewise, responsibility of all government works of the chief minister was handled by women officers. As International Women’s Day this year is falling on Holi, the government decided to celebrate the day ahead by assigning all responsibilities of the chief minister’s administrative work and also his security to the women security personnel and administrative officials on Tuesday .

Right from driving the chief minister’s car to handling his security in public and government programmes, all the tasks were pertinently executed by women cops.

Women security officials escorted the chief minister when he went for the plantation at Smart City Park.

Addressing a gathering there, the chief minister extended best wishes to all women saying that International Women’s Day celebrated on March 8 was falling on Holi, so no women-centric programmes could be planned for Wednesday. He was of the view that 'why only one day should be dedicated to women, there should be every hour, every second for women and girls' '.

He further said that it was a matter of great satisfaction for him that he tried to do whatever he could for women and girls. The chief minister enumerated the schemes launched by his government for the welfare of women and girls. Ladli Laxmi Yojana, Ladli Behna Yojana, Kanya Vivah Yojana, schemes for girls’ education, setting up separate industrial park for women, right of women in property, and the most revolutionary decision of giving 50 per cent reservation to women in local body elections are some of the schemes, said the chief minister.