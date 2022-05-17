International Museum Day: Have glimpses of tribal freedom fighters’ life, works in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): A museum highlighting the lives of tribal freedom fighters and the tribal uprisings is coming up in Chhindwara district of Madhya Pradesh.

According to joint director of Tribal Research and Development Institute, Bhopal, Neetiraj Singh it will be the first such museum in the state. The museum is being established on 9.27 acres on the premises of 68-year-old Badal Bhoi Tribal Museum in the district.

There will be sculptures of 16 freedom fighters, a brief sketch of their lives including their place of birth, date of birth, the community they belonged to and their role in the freedom struggle. The freedom fighters belonged to the Korku, Gond, Bhil and Bhilala tribal communities.

Most important of those tribal leaders who fought against the British are Tantya Bhil, Bhima Nayak, Shanker-Shah Raghunath Shah, Raghunath Singh Mandloi, Raja Gangadhar Gond, Badal Bhoi and Ganjan Korku.

The history of the mass movements to be available are related to Gond uprising in Mahakaushal, Jungle Satyagrahain Betul, Ghash Satyagraha in Seoni, Chhindwara Andolan, Ghoda Dongri, Charan Paduka Kand, Mandleshwar Kranti, Bhil-Bhilala Nimad Kranti and Chaur Haiba Kand. According to records, Chaur Haiba Kand was associated with the protest against tax on rice.

The sculptures will be made of bamboo, wood, clay and metal items, besides there will be paintings to talk about the tribal people’s participation in the freedom struggle, Singh said.

Singh said that civil works have been completed and interior designing is about to start for which the department will hire tribal artists. A sum of Rs 30 crore will be spent on the project, out of which the Centre will provide Rs 15 crore. The Prime Minister is likely to inaugurate the museum on October 2 or November 15 later this year, he said.

On the premises

· The main gate of the museum will be the replica of the ancient Gond fort. The entrance lobby will display the martyrdom of queen Durgawati.

· A 30-minute documentary to show the tribal freedom fighters on weekends and their birth/death anniversaries.

· A virtual gallery where tourists can watch a movie for two-five minutes through VR equipment.

· A store selling handloom and handicraft items made by tribals and food zone serving tribal cuisines.

· Replica of five tribal houses belonging to Gond, Bhil, Baiga and Korku will be set up on premises.

· The museum will consist of a guided tour. QR code will be mentioned on the tickets to be given to visitors.



Published on: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 10:55 PM IST