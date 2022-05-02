International Labour Day: Trade unions in Bhopal hold assembly, raise demands

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Hundreds of members of all trade unions clad in red gathered at Neelam Park in the city on Sunday at an assembly meeting on the occasion of International Labour Day, the spokesperson of the committee constituted for May Day said.

The members from trade unions included the Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC), All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), All India United Trade Union Centre (AIUTUC), Bankersí associations, insurance workers, State Corporation Board members, BSNL employees, Medical Representatives, Pensioners Association, Hammal Mazdoor Sabha, Anganwadi workers, writers, cultural workers, painters, farmers, women, students and unemployed youth.

They paid tribute to the martyrs of Chicagoís Hay Market uprising and raised slogans in their memory. The members urged all the workers to unite for their cause. The representatives of various trade unions addressed the crowd and urged them to raise their voice and make the government take notice.

Demands raised by the unions on May Day:

- Abolish four labour codes

- Repeal the law prohibiting strikes in the defence sector - EDSA

- Fulfill the promises made to the United Kisan Morcha after the repeal of agricultural laws

- Repeal privatisation and national monetisation plan

- Provide Rs 7500/month cash and free ration to non-income tax paying families

- Increase allocation for MNREGA and expand employment guarantee scheme in urban areas

- Provide statutory minimum wage and social security to Anganwadi, ASHA workers

- Revive and improve the national economy by taxing the rich through wealth tax

- Substantial reduction in central excise duty on petro products

- Concrete remedial measures to check price rise

- Regularisation of contract workers, scheme workers and equal pay for equal work

- Repeal of new pension scheme, restoration of old pension scheme

- Substantially increase minimum pension under the Employees' Pension Scheme

Published on: Monday, May 02, 2022, 12:50 AM IST