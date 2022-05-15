International Family Day: Job, salary cut, inflation causing family disputes, says District Legal Services Authority

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Job and salary cut in private sector and inflation have led to disputes in families during pandemic and after it. Over 50% family disputes are due to such factors, according to Bhopal District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), which plays a supportive role to keep the families united.

According to counsellors, having strong familial bonds provide support and a safe environment, which are necessary for an individual’s development.

In 1993, the United Nations passed a resolution to showcase the determination of the organisation to encourage better living standards and social progress of families across the globe.

In 1994, the United Nations officially declared International Day of Families in response to changing economic and social patterns that affected the stability and structure of family units in different parts of the world.

International Day of Families celebrates the fact that families are the central part of any society. DLSA’s advocate Dr Rajesh Sharma said, “For the last two to three years, reasons behind family disputes have changed. Earlier, it was an extra-marital affair but now reasons are job cuts, salary deductions and inflation. Private sector left many people jobless during the corona pandemic. In many cases, they were paid reduced salaries. So, financial constraints fuelled disputes.”

Advocate Rajiv Dhangar said, “We try to support husband and wife under such circumstances, as we know the reason. If the husband is jobless, the wife should play a supportive role or both should chalk out a strategy to run the family. We give suggestions to save families and settle their disputes.”

Published on: Sunday, May 15, 2022, 01:05 AM IST