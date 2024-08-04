International Day Of Friendship: Like Diamonds, Friendship Of These Artistes' Is Forever

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Like diamonds, friendship is forever as neither the time nor distance can diminish the depth and intensity of love, liking and respect friends have for each other. On the eve of World Friendship Day, Free Press talked to artistes who have been friends for decades. Excerpts:

Rare face-to-face meetings

Ghazal singer Zulfiquar Ali and film writer-director Rumi Jaffery have been friends for 40 years. “Members of Rumi’s family were art lovers. His father was a shayar and I was a ghazal singer. So, I used to frequent their house. Gradually, Rumi and I became close friends. We came to know each-other’s families very well. For me, his mother was like my mother and vice-versa,” says Zulfiquar.

Rumi who moved to Mumbai in 1985. “Although face-to-face meetings are rare, we do talk over phone every 5-10 days,” Zulfiquar added. Their friendship has lasted so long only because it isn’t based on give-and-take.

Sensed my problem

Theatre actor and director Saroj Sharma joined Rangmandal, the repertory of the Bharat Bhavan, in 1982. Artiste Anoop Joshi ‘Bunty’ joined it in 1987. Gradually, both of them developed liking and respect for each other’s nature and dedication to theatre. When Rangmandal was shut, Saroj suffered from depression. “That was the sole source of my livelihood. I didn’t seek help from anyone but Anoop sensed my situation and helped me in every way,” she says.

Both live in Bhopal but meetings are infrequent. However, that has not affected their affection and respect for each other. “We are friends and will remain till our last breath,” Saroj says.

Never fought

Kshama Malaviya and Shweta Devendra are classical dancers. Kshama is a Kathak dancer whereas Shweta performs Bharatanatyam. Their friendship is 19 years old. They first met through a common friend. That was after Kshama shifted to Bhopal from Indore following her marriage. Now, they are a family. “We do point out each other’s mistakes and shortcomings but we have never fought with each other,” Kshama says, adding, “the USP of our long and strong friendship is mutual understanding.”