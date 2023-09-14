 Internal Squabbling In BJP Weighing On Party In Gwalior
Internal Squabbling In BJP Weighing On Party In Gwalior

Party leaders are displaying their individual strength on the pattern of the Congress.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, September 14, 2023, 07:24 AM IST
article-image
Internal Squabbling In BJP Weighing On Party In Gwalior | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former minister Anoop Mishra together with his supporters set up a stage to display his strength on the pretext of welcoming the BJP’s Jan Ashirwad Yatra.

A few meters away from the stage, former state unit president of the BJP Prabhat Jha’s son, Tushmul Jha, also set up a stage, and to attract people’s attention, some youngsters were dancing there.

Besides Mishra and Jha, most of the BJP leaders set up such stages in Gwalior. It was clear that in the name of welcoming the Yatra, many BJP leaders were showing their strength.

Internal squabbling among the leaders in Gwalior is a cause of worry to the BJP leaders. A few people in the cavalcade, moving behind the Yatra in Bhitarwar, were raising slogans in favour of local leaders instead of chanting slogans in favour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

The situation was the same in Bhitarwar, Gwalior east and in Gwalior south seats. The BJP lost these three seats last time. On the other hand, the leaders of the Congress look more united in this area than those of the BJP.

The party workers are already divided between Jyotiraditya Scindia and Narendra Singh Tomar factions. The factional feud is weighing on the BJP.

