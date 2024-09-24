Inter-State Cricket Betting Racket Busted In Sagar; Cops Raid A House Arrest Nine Gamblers

Representative Image

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): The Moti Nagar police claimed to have arrested nine gamblers from a house at Shanischari Chowki in Sagar city, official sources said on Monday. They were busy doing online betting for a cricket match. Seven of the arrested were from Bhilai in Chhattisgarh and two from Sagar. When the police quizzed the gamblers, they gave a tipoff about online betting worth crores of rupees. They also maintained two registers containing the accounts of gambling.

In-charge of Moti Nagar police station Jashwant Singh Rajput said that the gamblers had links with police stations. They also betted on the recent Indo-Bangla cricket match. The police confiscated 19 passbooks, 13 cheque booksl 26 ATM cards, three laptops, and 22 mobile phones from their possession. The confiscated goods were worth Rs 5 lakh. The police are trying to find other people who were involved in gambling with the help of call details. Those who were arrested used to do gambling in the name of running a Share Market Advisory Centre.

Rajput said that the police caught a man Sanket Jain, a resident of Shastri Nagar ward, for betting online. Jain was also involved with the Share Market Advisory Centre. He confessed to having run online betting on cricket matches. Afterwards, superintendent of police Vikar Shahwal, ASP Lokesh Sinha, CSP Yash Bijoria informed Rajput about it. Then a police team raided the house where gambling was going on.

Those who were arrested were identified as Imtiyaz (27), Tukkeshwar (20), Mohd Aftaf (20), and Nikhil Kumar (20). They are residents of Bhilai, Chhattisgarh. Kabir (22), Golu aka Nikhil (21), Deepak Kumar Kori (21), and Mohd Javed (20) are the residents of Durg district of Chhattisgarh. Vishal Sahu, a resident of Vijay Talkies, was also taken into custody. All of them have confessed to having run a betting racket. Rajput further said that they may have used fake bank passbooks.