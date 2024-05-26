Intense Heat Disrupts Air Services In Madhya Pardesh

Representative Image | File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Heatwave prevailing for the last one week has disrupted air traffic in Madhya Pradesh that delayed flights. Offloading passengers was only way out. Day temperature ranged from 45 degrees Celsius to 46 degrees Celsius in most districts. In Bhopal, flight was delayed and pilot offloaded passengers who created chaos at Raja Bhoj international airport on Friday.

“Extreme heat alters density of air and makes it thin. Thin air prevents generation of required lift and makes it more difficult for aircraft to take off. Thus, as it gets hotter, planes need longer runways and greater engine power to reach the speed needed to become airborne,” airport director Ramji Awasthi said.

He added, “It is discretion of pilot to offload passengers and wait for sun to lower in afternoon. Generally, air services are disrupted due to bad weather, intense fog.” Dr SPS Rajput, professor of mechanical engineering at MANIT, said, “At present, atmosphere temperature is about 45 degrees Celsius.

Many factors prevail in such extreme heat condition. Skin friction, which is friction between air and outer surface of the airctaft, may also cause fire in the plane. Secondly, pseudo (virtual) visibility is caused on runway due to extreme heat condition. So, pilots prefer safe take off with proper atmosphere pressure.” In 2018, flights were affected at New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) due to severe heat. The temperature had touched 44.9 degrees Celsius in Palam. Due to heatwave, services were delayed in afternoon for nearly three hours as authorities waited for the sun to lower.