Inspector Deepika Gautam Becomes First Female Cop From Madhya Pradesh To Scale Kilimanjaro

Inspector Deepika Gautam Made History By Becoming The First Female MP Cop To Scale Kilimanjaro | AI-Generated

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A female officer of the State Police, Inspector Deepika Gautam, scripted history by climbing Africa's highest peak, Mount Kilimanjaro. She has become the first woman officer of MP Police to conquer this world-famous mountain.

Deepika Gautam, posted at SCRB PHQ in Bhopal, achieved this feat by reaching a height of about 5865 meters on May 29. The special thing was that she was the only participant from India in this international campaign.

Inspector Deepika Gautam Made History By Becoming The First Female MP Cop To Scale Kilimanjaro |

I didn't leave my dreams behind.

She says that while job and family responsibilities often lead people to put their dreams on hold, she didn't. She believes that "life is incomplete without dreams," and this mindset drove her to scale Kilimanjaro.

Experienced in Trekking.

Although this was her first major international mountaineering expedition, she had previously undertaken several treks to pilgrimage sites like Amarnath and Kedarnath. Describing herself as someone who excels at multitasking, Deepika believes in constantly embracing new challenges.

A Gruelling Five-Day Expedition

The climb up Kilimanjaro was an arduous five-day journey; after crossing three base camps, the final ascent began at night. During this time, temperatures plummeted to between minus 10 and 15 degrees Celsius. The weather was also highly unpredictable, shifting constantly.

Next Mission Soon

Following this achievement, her next goal is already set, though she has not yet made it public. She has hinted that she might embark on another mountaineering expedition abroad next year.

About the Kilimanjaro.

Located in Tanzania, Mount Kilimanjaro is Africa’s tallest mountain at about 5,895 metres.

It is also the largest free-standing mountain rise in the world, meaning it is not part of a mountain range.

Kilimanjaro is a stratovolcano (a term for a very large volcano made of layers of ash, lava, and rock) and is made up of three cones: Kibo, Mawenzi, and Shira.