Initial Meetings For Budget Beginning From Next Month, Finance Dept Issues Schedule In Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The deputy secretaries of various departments are going to hold meetings from the next month for the budget- 2025-26. The Finance Department has sent a letter to the departments concerned about the schedule of the meetings.

The budget meeting that is going to begin from November 4 after Diwali, will continue throughout the month. The Finance Department has issued a letter advising the OSDs of various departments to attend the budget meetings with complete information.

After the initial preparations, the work for the budget for the next fiscal will begin. After the meetings of deputy secretary-level officers, the secretaries and principal secretaries will interact with various departments over the provisions in the budget.

Afterwards, the work for the budget will begin. (box) Preparations going on for supplementary budget The Finance Department has begun to prepare for the supplementary budget, too. The House session may be held December.

The department has sought proposals from all departments. In the proposals, the departments have to tell by October 31 how much funds they have spent out of the provisions made in the budget. New financial heads will not be accepted in the supplementary budget. Proposals for purchase of vehicles will also not be accepted under the supplementary budget.