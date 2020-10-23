'Industrialist' Kamal Nath has not set up any unit in MP, alleges Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and MP Congress Committee president Kamal Nath continue to rip into each other.

On Friday, Chouhan alleged that industrialist Nath did not set up any industry in the state. Nath sets up industry in some other places and pays taxes somewhere else, but does politics in Madhya Pradesh, Chouhan said. Nath treats MP as a grazing field, he added.

“MPCC president talks about the state, but he does not even know it properly,” Chouhan remarked.

According to Chouhan, Nath is not acquainted with the traditions and culture of the state, and he has given nothing to the state during 40 years of career in politics. Chouhan took Nath to task at meetings in Pohri, Morena and Karera.

Nath hops on the stage saying, “Abhi to mein jawan hun (I’m still young), Chouhan said.

Now, he is trying to woo the people of the state like a hunter who lures his prey into a snare, he said.

The Congressmen will distribute liquor and other items to attract voters, but people should keep away from this party, Chouhan said.