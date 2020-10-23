'Industrialist' Kamal Nath has not set up any unit in MP, alleges Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and MP Congress Committee president Kamal Nath continue to rip into each other.
On Friday, Chouhan alleged that industrialist Nath did not set up any industry in the state. Nath sets up industry in some other places and pays taxes somewhere else, but does politics in Madhya Pradesh, Chouhan said. Nath treats MP as a grazing field, he added.
“MPCC president talks about the state, but he does not even know it properly,” Chouhan remarked.
According to Chouhan, Nath is not acquainted with the traditions and culture of the state, and he has given nothing to the state during 40 years of career in politics. Chouhan took Nath to task at meetings in Pohri, Morena and Karera.
Nath hops on the stage saying, “Abhi to mein jawan hun (I’m still young), Chouhan said.
Now, he is trying to woo the people of the state like a hunter who lures his prey into a snare, he said.
The Congressmen will distribute liquor and other items to attract voters, but people should keep away from this party, Chouhan said.
I’ve no industry, says Nath
Former chief minister and MPCC president Kamal Nath said he has no industry.
Nath wanted to know from Shivraj Singh Chouhan about the place where he had set up an industry.
At a meeting in Sanwer, Nath said Chouhan was alleging that he had not done anything for the state.
Nath said when he had been the transport minister at the Centre he sanctioned a huge amount of money for construction of roads in MP. Nath further said Chouhan had visited Delhi at that time and thanked him for it.
Nath said when he had been the Urban Development Minister he sanctioned funds for Madhya Pradesh and all these things were on record.
He wanted to know from Chouhan how much money had been sanctioned for the state since 2014 when the NDA government took over the reins of power at the Centre.
He said he was ready to hold a public debate with Chouhan on the issue. Nath said MP had been identified with mafia and food adulterators during the 15 years of BJP rule, but he launched a campaign against them.
It was because of the action against mafia that Chouhan was in trouble, he said. Chouhan does not use his eyes and ears, but applies his mouth, Nath said.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)