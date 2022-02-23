Indore: Youth stabbed to death, friend injured over old rivalry

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A youth was allegedly killed while his friend suffered severe injuries after they were stabbed by a group of youths over an old rivalry near a plastic factory under Bhanwarkuan area on Wednesday morning.

The police have identified two accused but they could not be arrested till the filing of the report.

SI Anand Rai, who is investigating the case, said that the incident took place at Samta Nagar, Palda. The deceased was identified as Deepak Yadav (30), a resident of Palda area. The injured is Amit, who works with Deepak.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Deepak and Amit were stabbed by Ravi and Rahul following an argument between them over an old rivalry. It is said that Deepak was passing from the area when he saw the accused arguing with Amit near the plastic factory. Deepak reached there for the intervention when the accused stabbed them with a sharp edged weapon and fled the scene.

The injured youths were rushed to a hospital where Deepak died during treatment while Amit is undergoing treatment. The condition of Amit is stated to be critical.

The police are trying to take his statements to know the exact reason behind the incident. A search is on for the accused.

SI Rai said that Deepak had an argument with one Shivansh a few days ago. So Shivansh’s brothers stabbed him and Amit to take revenge. However, further investigation is underway and the police are also taking the statements of the family members of Deepak and Amit.

Published on: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 04:22 PM IST