Indore: Suicide in Kshipra area turns out to be murder

Indore: A suspected suicide case of a man turned out to be a murder in Kshipra area on Tuesday. The police have registered a case against an unidentified person for killing a man following the short postmortem report of the deceased. The postmortem report said that the killer had first strangled the man to death and then his body was hanged from the ceiling. However, the accused could not be traced till the filing of the report.

According to the Kshipra police, the deceased identified as Puralal Keer (42), a resident of Solsindhi village was found hanging from the ceiling at his residence on July 1. At that time, the police believed that the man committed suicide. It was only after the police received the postmortem report that they realised that it was murder case and the body was hanged from the ceiling to misguide the police.

The police believe that a person close to the deceased is behind the crime. Investigation is underway and the statements of his family members are being taken to know the circumstances under which Puralal was found hanging.

MURDER CASE REGISTERED

A couple of days ago, Lasudia police station staff also booked an unidentified person for murder after recovering the body of a woman from a nullah. The police found a piece of saari tied around her neck and the case was registered after receiving her autopsy report.