Indore: Students should not be deprived of education on financial ground, says Madhya Pradesh Governor

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh governor, Mangubhai C Patel on Saturday said that students should not be deprived of education due to the financial crisis induced by Covid-19 pandemic.

“Universities should be more sensitive to such students who have faced financial and other losses in their families due to Covid-19. Universities should prepare a work plan to ensure that no student should be deprived of education on financial grounds,” Patel said while addressing an inaugural function of e-seminar on the subject “Role of Educational Institutions during Present Situation”.

The e-seminar was jointly organised by Shiksha Sanskriti Utthan Nyas and Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya.

Stating that Covid-19 crisis prompted educational institutions to go for online classes, Patel insisted that the online education needs to be promoted even after post-Covid-19.

“Online classes can be conducted at least in subjects which are not skill and practical based. This move will go a long way in catering to those children living in far flung areas,” he said.

He added that efforts should be made to provide education to children living in deprived areas through online education.

He further said that the crisis brings along the chance of covering the crisis into opportunity. “Covid-19 pandemic is that crisis which should be converted into opportunity and institutions have their role to play in this area,” he concluded.

Higher education minister Mohan Yadav said that educational institutions did remarkable work during Covid-19 crisis in the state. “The educational institutions also discharged their social responsibility like supplying goods at the time of Covid-19 and providing their campus for quarantining people,” Yadav said. He also stated that the state government was working on effective implementation of new education policy.

DAVV vice chancellor Prof Renu Jain said the university has started the process to implement the education policy. “We are updating our courses in accordance with the new education policy,” she stated.

Shiksha Sanskriti Utthan Nyas national secretary Atul Kothari said the educational institutions had an image of being islands. “They managed to change that image while contributing in social works immensely during Covid-19 crisis. There is a need of making student Atmanirbhar. India can’t become an Atmanirbhar country until students are made Atmanirbhar,” he said.