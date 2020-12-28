Indore start-up Beti Innovative wins Innonext Challenge

Bhopal: The Innonext Challenge organised by Smart City ended on Monday. A start-up of Indore, Beti Innovative Private Limited, won Rs 1 lakh as prize money holding first rank, followed by start-ups Learn and Empower Private Limited and Joga, respectively.

Bhopal Smart City Development Corporation Limited (BSCDCL) had organised the challenge in its B-nest initiative that helps budding entrepreneurs in start-ups.

In the Innonext Challenge, over 100 start-ups from across the country had taken part and were examined at three different levels. Subject specialists from different fields had judged their performance before the ranks were announced.

In the first phase and the second phase, 50 start-ups were shortlisted for the last round. The top 10 start-ups have been selected for the B-nest.

The challenge was started a month ago and the first phase included application and presentation and, in the second phase, they underwent mentorship and session, while they underwent pitching in the last phase.

The selected start-ups will be extended help regarding entrepreneurial basics in the B-nest.