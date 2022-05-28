e-Paper Get App

Indore: Reservation for posts of urban body chairmen on May 31

State Election Commissioner Basant Pratap Singh has directed all the Collectors and District Election Officers to disseminate the information related to three-tier Panchayat elections through traditional public announcement in the villages.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, May 28, 2022, 11:48 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In the upcoming election of local urban bodies, the process of revised reservation for the posts of president will take place at Rabindra Bhavan, Bhopal, on May 31.

Officer on Special Duty and Commissioner Urban Administration and Development Nikunj Kumar Srivastava said that in compliance of the order given in the petition number 278/2022 of the Supreme Court on May 10, 18, 2022, the upcoming general elections to the municipal council and city councils of the state, the proceedings for the revised reservation of the posts of the chairmen will take place on May 31, 2022, from 3 pm in the auditorium of Rabindra Bhavan under the Madhya Pradesh Municipality (Reservation of the post of Mayor and President) Rules, 1999.

