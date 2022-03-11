Bhopal: MP's Aishwary Pratap Singh secures second place at national rifle shooting trials

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradeshís Olympian shooter Aishwarya Pratap Singh Solanki secured second position at the final match of the national selection trial for 50-meter rifle 3-position in senior category on Thursday at the Madhya Pradesh Shooting Academy here.

Solanki made his way into the national team with his selection. He was accompanied by Neeraj from Navy and Swapnil Kusale from Railways in the senior category.

Punjab's Pankaj Mukheja secured the first place in the same event in junior category with Himachal Pradeshís Soorya Pratap Singh Banshtu and Haryana's Gurman Singh at second and third places.

MPís Avinash Yadav was at the fourth position in the junior category.

Published on: Friday, March 11, 2022, 11:34 PM IST