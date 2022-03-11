e-Paper Get App
Advertisement

Bhopal

Updated on: Friday, March 11, 2022, 11:34 PM IST

Bhopal: MP's Aishwary Pratap Singh secures second place at national rifle shooting trials

Punjab's Pankaj Mukheja secured the first place in the same event in junior category with Himachal Pradeshís Soorya Pratap Singh Banshtu and Haryana's Gurman Singh at second and third places.
Staff Reporter
Advertisement

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradeshís Olympian shooter Aishwarya Pratap Singh Solanki secured second position at the final match of the national selection trial for 50-meter rifle 3-position in senior category on Thursday at the Madhya Pradesh Shooting Academy here.

Solanki made his way into the national team with his selection. He was accompanied by Neeraj from Navy and Swapnil Kusale from Railways in the senior category.

Punjab's Pankaj Mukheja secured the first place in the same event in junior category with Himachal Pradeshís Soorya Pratap Singh Banshtu and Haryana's Gurman Singh at second and third places.

MPís Avinash Yadav was at the fourth position in the junior category.

ALSO READ

Bhopal: Now, hotel staff to get day-off, working capped to 48 hrs a week Bhopal: Now, hotel staff to get day-off, working capped to 48 hrs a week

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Friday, March 11, 2022, 11:34 PM IST