Indore: Lalwani presents portrait of Sengol to Nepal PM

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): While bidding farewell to Prime Minister of Nepal, Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’, at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport on Saturday afternoon, MP Shankar Lalwani presented him with the portrait of the Sengol, which has been placed in the new Parliament.

Importantly, the portrait is made of cow dung and the PM of Nepal appreciated the gift. MP Lalwani mentioned that the Sengol was presented to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of the inauguration of the new building of Parliament and Modi has placed it in Parliament.