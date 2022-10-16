Indore: Haven’t got admission to MBA as yet? Try your luck in CLC

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Haven’t got admission in MBA colleges as yet? Don’t be disappointed. The first round of college level counselling (CLC) for admission in MBA is going to start from October 19.

This year, Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) has allowed four rounds of counselling for admission in MBA courses.

First two rounds were online and last two rounds were CLC.

In the first round, candidates who had taken common management admission test (CMAT) were allowed to participate in the counselling. In the second round, CMAT and non-CMAT candidates were allowed to participate in the counselling.

The seat allotment for second round of counselling was made on October 11, with a deadline to submit fees by October 18.

The deadline expires on Tuesday. Allotment of seats to the students, who were allotted seats in b-schools, will stand cancelled if they failed to submit the fee within the prescribed deadline.

The CLC rounds will be held for seats that remain vacant after two rounds of counselling. The registrations for first round of CLC will be done from October 19 to 21 and counselling will be held on October 22.

The registrations for second round of CLC will be held from October 23 to 25 and thereafter the allocation of seats will be made.

The second round of counselling will mark the end of MBA admissions in the state. There are over 10,000 seats in 60 MBA colleges in the city. Around 60 seats are filled in the b-schools in the city so far.

No scholarship for students admitted through CLC

For last two years, quota students of MBA courses have not received scholarship, for reasons best known to powers that be.

This year, the DTE had issued some guidelines for grant of scholarship. As per guidelines, the maximum age limit for availing scholarship for SC-ST and OBC students is 30 years or less.

For students, there should be a maximum gap of two years between graduation and PG studies. Students taking admission in CLC round will not be considered eligible for scholarship.

Every college will have to record the attendance of the students through biometric.

