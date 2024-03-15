Indore: Food Stall Staffers Thrash Youth For Misbehaviour

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two people beat a youth mercilessly outside NRK Business Park at around 12 noon on Wednesday. A video of the incident went viral on social media on Thursday. The accused have been arrested. According to the information, the youth who was thrashed was misbehaving with the woman running a food stall in an inebriated state. Consequently, he was beaten up by the employees working at the food stall.

According to Vijay Nagar TI CB Singh, a young man was creating a ruckus after drinking alcohol on Wednesday morning. He misbehaved with the woman running a tea and snacks shop. When he did not go from there after multiple requests for a long time, the workers working there tried to shoo him away. During this, he started arguing after which the workers at the shop thrashed him.

According to Singh, the young man reached the police station bleeding profusely and he was taken to the Bhandari Hospital by two friends after the complaint was registered. Both the employees who assaulted the youth have been taken into custody. Action will be taken against them.

SADAR BAZAAR: 2 held with illegal firearms

A team of crime branch officials arrested two youths from Sadar Bazaar area roaming freely there and carrying 32 bore gun with them. The crime branch team received information that some persons were roaming in Sadar Bazaar area carrying illegal weapons with an aim to commit robbery and snatching. A joint action of crime branch and Sadar Bazar police station personnel went to the place mentioned by the informer.

Accused Saurabh Yadav (25) and Sonu Kaushal (20) were detained for roaming in Sadar Bazaar area with an illegal 32 bore gun. On searching the accused, a cartridge with illegal firearms were found from them. Police said that both the accused are addicted to drugs. Due to drug addiction, the accused have committed theft and other crimes in the past. Incidents of crime have already been registered against the accused in Aerodrome, Banganga, Malharganj and other police stations of the city.