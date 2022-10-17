Indore division stages life of President Droupadi Murmu, becomes overall champions

Sakshi Bhaydia and group of Indore division staged the life of Droupadi Murmu, India's first tribal woman president. | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): A state-level cultural competition of Eklavya Adarsh Residential School, run under the Department of Tribal Affairs, was organised at the MP Tribal Museum on Monday.

The students of Eklavya Adarsh Residential Schools across Madhya Pradesh participated in more than 10 different disciplines. Indore division became the overall champion in various divisions of the state. The winning students will represent Madhya Pradesh in the national competition to be held in Karnataka from October 31 to November 2.

In the drama competition of Tribal Social Issues category, Sakshi Bhaydia and group of Indore division staged the life of Droupadi Murmu, India's first tribal woman president. The play covers various aspects of Draupadi Murmu's birth to teacher and her social work. It was shown that she did not back down even in difficult situations and struggled and became an example by spreading awareness in the society by becoming the first tribal woman President of the country.

Besides, solo and group singing, drama, solo and group dance, debate, poetry recitation, story recitation, quiz, creative writing, tribal culture display, on-spot painting etc., were also held.

Pallavi Jain Govil, principal secretary tribal affairs was present on the occasion as chief guest. He witnessed various presentations and observed exhibitions. Sanjeev Singh, commissioner tribal affairs department distributed prizes to the winners. Seema Soni, divisional deputy commissioner was also present.