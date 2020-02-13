Indore: Demolition drive at Khajuri Bazaar post-Rangpanchmi

Indore: Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) would start demolition drive to remove structures posing hurdles before the road widening project on the stretch between Bada Ganpati and Krishnapura Chhatri (Khajuri Bazaar road) after Rangpanchmi festival.
“Currently, we are demarcating structures coming in the way of road widening project. Once the demarcation is done, we will issue notices to the aggrieved landlords giving one month’s time to them to remove the structures on their own,” said a senior official of IMC.
After one month’s time, the IMC would carry out a demolition drive against those who have not removed structures by themselves.
The official stated that the IMC won’t start demolition drive before Rangpanchmi which is on March 13.
Rangpanchmi is a big festival of Indore. Big gairs are taken out in the city on Bada Ganpati and Krishnapura Chhatri so IMC would not want to dampen festive mode due to demolition drive. It is because of this that the IMC has planned demolition post-Rangpanchmi.
Road to be constructed in 75 days
Under Smart City Project, the road between Bada Ganpati and Krishnapura Chhatri is to be widened to 60 ft. As per information, the IMC has set a target of constructing the new road within 75 days.
After drawing the central line, IMC on Friday started demarcating commercial and residential structures - in red paint - that are proving hurdles before the road broadening project at Khajuri Bazaar on Thursday.
IMC stated that the aggrieved building owners would be given transfer of developments right (TDR) certificate for double floor area ratio (FAR).
For example, if 100 sq ft portion of a structure is demolished due to the road widening project then the owner of the demolished structure would get FAR certificate for 300 sq ft. Under TDR, that person can sell his FAR to some other person if he does not wish to use it.
