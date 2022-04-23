Indore: Deaflympics from May 1-15 in Brazil, 2 karatekas selected

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Sports Authority of India has selected two deaf and mute karatekas from Madhya Pradesh for the national camp to prepare for Summer Deaflympics to be held in Brazil, said the SAI officials on Friday.

Vikas Solanki and Aditya Sijariya were selected during the trials held at Karate Club in Dhar, where 10 players from across the nation had come for trials.

Both the karatekas will represent India at Summer Deaflympics 2022 that is to be held from May 1 in Brazil. While Solanki is a resident of Sendhwa in Barwani, Sijariya is a resident of Katni district of Madhya Pradesh.

Both the players training at the National Karate Training Camp (Senior) were felicitated by collector Pankaj Jain for their selection. The camp has been set up at Dhar centre of Sports Authority of India and is set to conclude on April 26.

The Deaflympics will conclude on May 15.

