Indore: 2 elderly women rescued by cops from locked house

BHOPAL: In a dramatic event, two elderly women were rescued by cops from inside a locked house on Wednesday evening.

The women were found unconscious and police suspect they had been given sedatives.

The two rescued women are sisters and one of them is wife of retired inspector general (IG) Rasheed Hasan Khan.

The police team had to scale wall of a house at judges colony and had to break over 27 locks to rescue the two women, who were lying inside on a bed unconscious.

Police said son of Beg- had asked the two servants ( a man and a woman) of the house not to allow anyone meet these two women- before leaving for USA two months ago.

The servants have been identified as Laeeque 42 and Rukmani 40.

Khalid Khan is son of Beg from his first wife and after he left for USA the servants, denied anyone an access to the victims.

The matter came to fore when Ali Zafar, brother of the woman Razia Sultan 82 and Rana Sultan 48, tried to contact her.

The women neither had access to a mobile phone nor any other means to convey their plight to anyone.

When contacted the servant tried to mislead the Shahjahanabad police team led by sub inspector Raghvendra Singh- by saying that he was not home, but when the team followed him, it came to fore that he was inside the Habib Manzil.

The police team when reached the house, it was locked from inside. Their repeated knocks evoked no response and then they reached the roof of a nearby house and after spending some time there they saw the accused Laeeque in the compound.

The team then again reached the entrance of the house and scaled up and jumped inside.

The five member team comprising Raghvendra and assistant sub inspector Syeda along with their neighbours started searching the women in the house that had several rooms inside.

For this, they had to break locks of rooms and only after breaking over 27 locks were they able to trace the women.

The team also found pills used by accused to sedate the women.

The accused were inside the house and on finding that the cops too are inside the house- they locked them in a room. The cops broke open the door to arrest the accused. The servants alleged they were only following orders.

Shahjahanabad police have summoned Khalid. He will be made an accused and arrested in the case, said police.

BOX=

Sub inspector Raghvndra Singh said the kin of women took them after a medical examination. Until their son arrives from USA and probe is underway, they will remain with them, he added.