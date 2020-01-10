Indirect election of mayors: MP HC rejects review petition

BHOPAL: High Court, on Friday, has rejected a review petition challenging in-direct election of mayors in various civic bodies in the state. Nagrik Upbhoka Manch had filed petition in High Court challenging state government initiative for in-direct election of mayor.

Previously, High Court had dismissed a writ petition challenging the constitutionality of ordinance promulgated by the state government for indirect election of mayors and chairpersons in municipal bodies. Manch had filed review petition.

As per petition, Corporators’ elections are held at the ward level and are based on hyper-local issues, which may not resonate with the whole city. A directly elected mayor would ensure a focus on the whole city instead of certain wards.

Direct election of mayors could improve efficiency in urban governance. At present, mayors are elected by city councillors who themselves are directly elected by urban voters. Despite being considered the political and executive head of the municipal body, mayors assume a largely titular position with the government-appointed municipal commissioner holding executive power. This leaves the mayor with little authority to influence urban development, planning and operation.

First, a direct mandate from urban residents adds to the legitimacy and accountability of the mayor’s office. It would also resolve the power tussles between mayors and commissioners. Second, fixed tenures for mayors offer greater continuity as opposed to state-appointed bureaucrats who can be abruptly transferred.