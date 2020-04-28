Indian medical system should be developed to treat coronavirus: MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Indian traditional medical systems should be developed to treat coronavirus patients, said Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

He made the above remark during a video conferencing with spiritual leaders on Tuesday.

It should be discussed how yoga, Mantra and music can be used to treat corona patients, he said, adding that, it is also necessary to know how to boost mental strength of patients.

Other than the treatment being generally given to a corona patient, the Indian traditional medical systems should be used, Chouhan said.

There is one system to remedy a disease and another to boost the immune system, he said.

The immune system should be strengthened so much so that a disease does not enter a human body, Chouhan said.

He said discussions should be held with Ayurvedic doctors, naturopathists and spiritual leaders to find out a way.

There are many diseases that can be cured with caress, but a woman cannot put her hand on the head of her corona-afflicted son, he said.

Life is other name of possibilities: Giri

Juna Peethadhishwar Awadheshnand Giri said life is the other name of possibilities, and in trying times, though there happens to be weariness, many possibilities emerge.

The Indian traditional medical systems have always been popular worldwide, and yoga is one of them, he said, adding that, Ayurveda may help reduce the ferocity of the corona pandemic.

Ayurvedic Kadha to help: Sants

Swami Swarupanandji Sarawati Mumbai, Swami Sambit Som Giri, Swami Parmanand Swaraswati Rajkot and other spiritual leaders were present at the chief minister’s video conferencing.

Ayurvedic Kadha helps a man strengthen his immune system, they said, adding that, the corona pandemic has shown the path of spirituality. Those who lead a luxurious life are suffering, they said.